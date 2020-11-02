Samsung Exynos 1080 processor introduction date!

Samsung has finally announced the launch date of its new Exynos 1080 processor. Exynos 1080, the follower of Exynos 980, will be revealed at the event to be held in Shanghai, China on November 12th. Details about the processor will be shared at this event, but it will be necessary to wait a little longer for the first phone with the Exynos 1080 processor.

According to rumors, one of the first phones to use the Exynos 1080 will be the soon to be launched in China, the Vivo X60. The Exynos 1080 will earn the title of being the first 5 nm processor to carry ARM’s Cortex-A78 core.

Exynos 1080 was recently spotted in AnTuTu’s benchmark database. The chipset scored 181000 CPU points in this test, but generally reached 693600 points. This score put the Exynos 1080 ahead of the Snapdragon 865 Plus.

Exynos 1080’s visual processor unit got 297676 points in the test, leaving behind powerful devices such as the ROG Phone 3 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra.

It looks like Samsung will announce a processor other than Exynos 1080. The processor, which will be named Exynos 981 and will be located in the middle segment, was seen in the database of the Bluetooth SIG. It is not yet known when this processor will be introduced.



