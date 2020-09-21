Samsung Exynos 1000 could overtake Snapdragon 875

Samsung branded phones with Exynos 1000 processors are not expected to come out before February. However, the claim that Samsung can finally overtake its biggest competitor with its new processor is already arousing excitement.

This claim was brought up in a South Korea-based forum where different Geekbench results were shared. According to a post here; Two Galaxy S21s were tested, one with an Exynos 1000 and the other with a Snapdragon 875 processor. In addition, a Xiaomi Mi 11 with Snapdragon 875 processor was also added to the test group.

Since there is no screenshot, it is necessary to approach the numbers spoken a little cautiously. It is stated that the S21, which carries an Exynos 1000 processor, has both single and multi-core scores higher than the version with Snapdragon 875 processor.

The S21 with Exynos 1000 processor, which scored 1302 points in the single core test, is separated from the multi-core test with 4250 points. It was stated that the Galaxy S21 with Snapdragon 875 processor received 1159 and 4090 points, respectively. The scores of the Mi 11, which also carry a Snapdragon 875 processor, were announced as 1102 and 4013.

Due to a problem caused by ARM’s newly announced Cortex-X1 core, it is stated that Samsung has increased the clock speed of this core, which surpasses the Snapdragon 875. This statement indicates that the Cortex-X1 core will be preferred for both Samsung Exynos 1000 and Snapdragon 875.



