Samsung entered the world’s 5 valuable brands

This Tuesday (20), Samsung reached its best position in the ranking of the most valuable brands in the world, since the traditional list started to be disclosed annually by the consulting company Interbrand, in 2000. In the new classification, the south company Korean appears in fifth place.

According to data from Interbrand Best Global Brands 2020, Samsung’s brand value is currently $ 62.3 billion, an increase of 2% over last year, when the company was valued at $ 61.1 billion. This growth made the company gain a position.

The value achieved represents an increase of 12 times in relation to the evaluation made 20 years ago. In the first edition of the ranking, the brand was valued at US $ 5.2 billion, ranking 43rd. The entry into the top 10 came in 2012, when it reached ninth place, and in the last three editions, it appeared in sixth place.

According to the consultancy, some of the factors that led to Samsung’s growth in the ranking were the rapid responses to the new coronavirus pandemic and the activities dedicated to sustainable development. The launch of innovative products and investment in advanced technologies also contributed.

Apple again in the lead

Technology companies are highlighted in the ranking of the most valuable brands in the world in 2020. Apple leads for the third time in a row, valued at $ 322.9 billion, an increase of 38% compared to 2019.

Following are Amazon, valued at US $ 200.6 billion (60% increase) and Microsoft, which is worth US $ 166 billion (53% more than last year). Google is right behind, with a value of $ 165.4 billion, a devaluation of 1%, which made it lose two positions.

Instagram (19th), YouTube (30th) and Zoom (100th) are the news of the top 100 2020, while Tesla (40th) is back on the list.



