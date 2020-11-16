Samsung Display develops a new technology: QNED

As you know, Samsung Display works on many new technologies and uses this technology especially in its smartphones and televisions. Samsung made a difference in its televisions with QLED technology. After that, Samsung, working on this technology, also known as QNED, quantum-based dot nanorod LED, starts production. Samsung will appear with QNED technology!

New QNED technology by Samsung

First of all, let’s talk about what QNED technology is. QNED is called the next generation display technology. QNED is intended to be positioned between liquid crystal displays in the market, that is, LCDs, and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology. As you know, OLED is much more expensive than LCD, so the price of the devices where this screen is used increases considerably.

Here, in these quantum-based devices, the numbers seem to fall a little. Samsung Electronics is actually working on the QD-OLED system and it is reported that this screen technology will be put into production in 2021.

According to the new report published by Thelec, Samsung filed over 94 patents on the technology in question, and these are very important patents. Samsung Display spent just 4 years developing QNED technology. In addition, it seems that the company is already sure of its suitability for production and plans to start production for its factories by 2021 soon.



