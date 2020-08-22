Samsung discloses phones that will receive the One UI 2.5

This Friday (21), Samsung published the list of smartphones that will receive the update to One UI 2.5, the company’s user interface that runs on top of Android. Fortunately, we had a pleasant surprise: the 2018 line tops will also be awarded the update.

One UI 2.5 for all flagships, since 2018

One UI 2.5 was released alongside the Galaxy Note 20 earlier this month. Today, (21), Samsung published that the other line tops already launched in 2020 will start receiving the update soon. In the statement, the company took the opportunity to disclose the complete list of devices that will receive the new Android interface.

In a nutshell, we can say that all top-of-the-line devices launched by the company, from 2018 until now, are included in the list, which covers the Galaxy S9, S9 Plus and Galaxy Note 9.

The “Lite” and “e” variants based on high performance devices will also win the One UI 2.5. See the full list of devices that will be updated, in addition to the Galaxy Note 20 Series devices.

Galaxy S Series

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 + 5G

Galaxy S20 +

Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10 +

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy S9

Galaxy S9 Plus

Galaxy Note Series

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 10 5G

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Note 9

Foldable smartphones

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Fold 5G

Galaxy Fold

Unfortunately, no devices from the Galaxy A and Galaxy M lines made the list, at least not yet. However, some models in these series will receive Android 11. Therefore, it is possible that the company will change its mind later.



