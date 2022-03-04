Samsung Denies That It Cuts Down On Galaxy S22 Processing On Purpose

Samsung has officially responded to accusations that it was purposely reducing the performance of the brand’s smartphones while certain apps are in use. Not all questions have been answered so far, but the company was open to making a correction.

In a statement sent to The Verge through spokeswoman Kelly Yeo, the brand confirms that the game management platform comes pre-installed on the Galaxy S22 line to control CPU and GPU heating, but should only work during running games. The company promised an update to ensure the service works smoothly and increase user control, but without providing a date for when the firmware will be shipped to devices.

According to community complaints, social networking apps, utilities and streaming had their performance affected — while benchmark platforms didn’t experience a decline in performance, which raised some suspicions about the South Korean’s throttling practice. This question has not been answered by the company so far.

Check out the full note

“We value the feedback we’ve received about our products and, after careful consideration, we plan to release a software update soon so that users can control performance while using gaming apps. Our priority is to deliver the best mobile experience to users.” consumers.

The Game Optimizing Service (GOS) was created to help gaming applications achieve optimal performance while managing temperature effectively. The GOS does not manage the performance of non-game applications,” says the manufacturer.