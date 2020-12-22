Samsung deletes post ‘poking’ Apple for lack of charger

Regardless of the justification given for his decision, it cannot be denied that Apple was severely criticized for the absence of chargers and headsets with the iPhones 12. This ended up becoming a full plate for competitors, who rushed to demonstrate on social networks to highlight the “differentiator” of your devices.

Samsung, of course, was one of them. However, it seems that the South Korean has repented and deleted an old post related to the topic. This is because it is possible that the company will adopt the same strategy in its next flagships.

“Your #Galaxy gives you what you are looking for. From the most basic, like a charger, to the best performance and the best camera, battery, memory and even a 120 Hz screen on a smartphone”, said the October publication, created by the page company official in the Caribbean.

However, for some time now, discovered records have revealed that the Galaxy S21 line may not accompany the components in the box. The device is expected to be announced on January 14, 2021.

As if the rumors no longer made users of the brand worried, when trying to access the original link of “nudge” on the rival, here is the following message:

For the rest, we have to wait for the official announcement of the new Samsung flagships to know if, in fact, there will be this surprise, not at all unexpected.



