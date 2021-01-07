Samsung dedicates 60% of Galaxy S21 to ‘cheap version’

The manufacturer Samsung will invest heavily in the most basic model of the Galaxy S21, the company’s new generation of smartphones that will be unveiled in January this year. The information is from the ETNews website.

According to sources consulted by the South Korean page, about 60% of the brand’s production capacity was directed to the conventional and cheaper Galaxy S21. The reason for this strategic change was the success of the Galaxy S20 FE, which showed the preference of a large part of the consumer for devices that are a step above the middlemen, but do not even occupy the position of elite model.

Thus, the stock of the Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra versions will be slightly smaller compared to the other model, but nothing worrying or limited. In addition, the expectation is still that the price will drop compared to devices launched in 2020, at least in South Korea – which at least partially matches with leaked figures at the end of last year.

Make a note in the calendar

Samsung is expected to present the new phone models as part of the manufacturer’s lineup for CES 2021, which will be entirely virtual. The conference is scheduled for January 14th, so keep an eye on TecMundo next week for more news.