Samsung could use an Exynos chip in the Galaxy S21

The processor is the chip on which the rest of the terminal works. It is the piece that gives all the capabilities to the smartphone, but consumers do not value everyone equally. It is true that each manufacturer creates these chips according to different patterns, but always improving the ones they have on the market at that time. But in the end, consumers are the ones who agree or not with companies and many may be surprised to see a Galaxy S21 with an Exynos chip again.

A better Exynos chip for the new Galaxy S

There are several houses that make chips for smartphones. Some of them integrate it into their terminals, such as the Kirin chip from Huawei or the A series from Apple. On the other hand we have Mediatek, whose latest batch has surprised many and for the better, and Qualcomm, the home of the famous Snapdragon. But among all of them today we have to talk about one that has offered devices with the chip of other manufacturers in addition to its own.

Today we talk about Samsung and the possible processor that the Galaxy S21 mounts. There is some discussion surrounding this, as the latest versions of the signature chip have not had as good support from users for their performance. And this is important, since the fact of manufacturing the components of your product allows you to lower the cost. But the fortunes of the Exynos series may change in the next version.

As we see in Sammobile, this could be the next premium chip that the company’s flagship phones carry. According to the leaks, everything indicates that the test units present this chip, but the best of all is that it has obtained high scores in the performance test. This is excellent news and it could somewhat displace Qualcomm from inside the motherboard of the next Korean smartphone.

What will the Galaxy S21 be like?

In recent days we have seen numerous leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S21. There are so many that it even seems that the entire terminal is known, but the arrival of a new Exynos chip on the board is a good news. It is possible that the Korean firm will have a hard time coming back in this segment after the difference with Qualcomm chips, but everything indicates that they will present a chip to match.



