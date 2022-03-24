Samsung Could Launch A Rollable Phone This Year

Samsung: We are in a time of many changes for smartphone manufacturers. With the integration of screens that can be folded without losing their capabilities, concerns arise in order to know if there is any probability of seeing new terminals this year with which to see more advances in the market. And, once again, Samsung could be the one to surprise us with a rollable phone very soon.

Samsung could be working on its rollable phone

Flexible phones are not something new for users. We have become accustomed to seeing advances in telephony in this segment by Samsung and other firms, but it is a fact that none of them will remain in the devices that they have on the market today.

And it is that today it is time to talk about the house in Seoul, since Samsung could be behind its first roll-up phone. It was not enough for him to have one of the most important series of devices in the segment with his Galaxy Z Fold and Flip, but he is looking for a way to bring a new function to his phones to the world.

BREAKING：

Samsung's mysterious third foldable device is set for release in the second half of the year.

Codename "Diamond" — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 24, 2022

It is a roll-up phone, something that had hardly been mentioned for two years. But the rumors have been fueled more and more and somewhat strange data from the company itself is beginning to leak. One of them is this tweet that talks about Diamond, the code name that has been given to the next phone from the Korean company.

Not much more data yet.

The arrival of a rollable phone by Samsung is great news for the segment. Its integration into the market will give something to talk about beyond what the folding ones are giving now simply because of its novelty. But there is no doubt that as the months go by it is likely that we will have more information about it.

In this sense, we remember the LG Rollable, that device that the other Korean firm let us see in an announcement at CES 2021. So it was eagerly expected that LG would hit the table with this device, but unfortunately we will never know. after the firm closed its mobile phone division.