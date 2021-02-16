Samsung computers will have OLED displays

The next two notebook models to be announced by Samsung had details leaked through the Sam Mobile website. According to the page, they will be called Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360.

As a highlight, the pair will have support for the S Pen for better navigation on the touchscreen, in addition to multiple configurations of Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors. The operating system will be Windows 10. The screen is OLED, in sizes ranging from 13.3 “to 15.6”. Samsung’s screen division even showed a new display of the category in January 2021, but it is not yet possible to determine if it will be on notebooks.

Despite the many similarities, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 will have a differentiator: support for the 5G, in addition to a WiFi only version. The other model will be only 4G.

Launch

Both devices are currently undergoing certification, which means they are not yet ready for sale. For now, there is no scheduled release date. The latest family of Samsung Books notebooks arrived in Brazil in June 2020.