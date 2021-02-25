Samsung comes to Brazil with Intel processor and SSD

This Thursday (25), Samsung announced the arrival of the Galaxy Book S notebook in Brazil. The device will be sold in the country for up to R $ 7,499.

The laptop has an ultra-thin design and a 13.3 ”FullHD touch screen with an infinity edge. The processing power is up to an Intel Lakefield Core i5 and the model has a choice of 256 GB or 512 GB SSD, in addition to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM in both.

Only 1.18 cm thick and weighing 950 grams, the Galaxy Book S has an aluminum cover, digital reader on the power button and backlit keyboard.

Its connectivity with other products in the Galaxy family, such as TVs and smartphones, is also a highlight of the notebook. The 42W battery promises up to 17 hours of use.

The Galaxy Book S is available in silver with 256 GB of SSD storage for R $ 7,199, while the 512 GB version appears only in gold for R $ 7,499.