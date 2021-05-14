Samsung Collaborates In The Creation Of Fuchsia OS

Samsung: The Fuchsia OS, Google’s operating system that could replace Android in the future, is receiving collaborations from Samsung. According to 9to5Google, the South Korean manufacturer is assisting in the evolution of the OS by implementing on the platform one of its main contributions to the Linux ecosystem.

Samsung is collaborating on the operating system with the addition of codes on the F2FS (Flash-Friendly File System) file system. Currently, the solution is replacing the EXT4 format, widely used on Android phones.

The F2FS file management system started to be widely adopted on Samsung phones from the Galaxy Note 10. The solution has also been used by Google on phones since the Pixel 3, in addition to appearing in recent products from brands like Huawei and OnePlus .

According to 9to5Google speculation, the implementation of F2FS on the Fuchsia OS may serve only for compatibility purposes. Google’s new system uses an original kernel and must bring its own file management system.

The documentation points out that the two companies will continue to collaborate over the next few months in implementing the technology for the Fuchsia OS. However, Samsung’s plans for the new operating system are still unclear. Google also does not have a release forecast for the platform.

It is worth mentioning that the two companies may also be working together on another system: WearOS. According to a recent rumor, Samsung and Google have joined forces to launch the Galaxy Watch 4 in 2021, which could be the first South Korean smartwatch with the Android variant for wearables.