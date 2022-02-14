Samsung Chose This Altcoin: Significant Partnership Made!

Video and entertainment altcoin project Theta Network (THETA) has announced a partnership with Samsung to create commemorative NFTs. Samsung will use NFTs for the promotion of Galaxy S22 and Tablet S8 devices. Only customers who pre-order the two models in South Korea will receive NFTs.

Samsung’s new phones come with altcoin partnership

The choice of Samsung’s altcoin project Theta Network is Theta’s position in the market as a video, media and entertainment focused blockchain. Samsung also takes into account Theta’s high transaction speed, which is almost 100 times faster than Ethereum. NFTs will be included in new devices once the pre-sale of Samsung worlds is over. To collect rewards, customers must first register on Theta Network’s ThetaDrop NFT marketplace. The Samsung Members app must also be installed. The pre-ordered Galaxy S22 and Tablet S8 versions will come with an unopened NFT container. Containers will be ready when the pre-sale period ends.

According to Mitch Liu, co-founder and CEO of Theta Labs, Samsung’s decision to choose Theta Network demonstrates the network’s global adoption for video, media and entertainment initiatives:

We aim to provide continued membership benefits and privileges to Galaxy consumers who purchase the Samsung Theta commemorative NFT, and we look forward to developing a long-term community among members.

About Theta Labs

Theta Network Blockchain and Theta TV are signed by Theta Labs. Theta has a PoS Blockchain mechanic. It is a Blockchain technology designed for video, media and entertainment. As a result, many artists and multimedia production companies are collaborating with the network. Liongate, MGM Studios and NASA are examples of collaborations in this market category. Also, when consumers allow their internet to be used to deliver movies, the Theta platform allows them to earn passive income. World Poker Tour, Fuse Media, Katy Perry, Jukin Media and Entain Group (partypoker) have recently partnered to set up ThetaDrop, an NFT marketplace.