Samsung Charger: See Now How To Redeem

Samsung started a campaign to circumvent the controversies related to the lack of chargers in the box of its top-of-the-line devices. On the “Samsung for you” page, the company has made available the free redemption of plug adapters for anyone who has purchased one of the participating smartphones until December 31, 2021.

The devices contemplated in the action are the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, in addition to the models of the Galaxy S21 line, including the Plus, the Ultra and its newest release: the Galaxy S21 FE. The withdrawal request must be made by January 31, 2022.

Check out the step-by-step guide to remove your charger for free, below.

How to redeem your charger for free

Step 1. Enter the “Samsung for you” website and log in or register. On the homepage, choose the promotion that best suits your situation and select “Redeem the Freebie”. Access the website at this link.

Step 2. Before starting to fill in your data, a warning will appear on the screen with the following points to consider:

the Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF) and the name of the registration must be the same as the invoice;

the invoice date must meet the established deadline (until 12/31/2021);

in case the invoice is delayed, it will be possible to attach proof of purchase;

the redemption will be validated within 7 business days;

all promotion information will be handled via email;

the company may request more documents than those requested at first.

With that in mind, select “Redeem” to continue.

Step 3. With the invoice in hand, fill in the data from the first step.

If you have the invoice with the correct date, select the option “Use the same invoice attached (it contains the date of purchase during the promotion)”. If the date is late, please upload proof of purchase in the penultimate box.

Step 4. With all the data correctly filled in, click on “Finish step”.

Step 5. In the second step, you will need to inform the smartphone purchased. Depending on the promotion, they will make the device available for you to choose from.

With the model selected, you will need to fill in the alphanumeric code that corresponds to your device. The website itself will only provide one number, but if you are in doubt or have more than one option, check the code in the “Settings” of your cell phone.