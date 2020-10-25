Samsung Chairman of the Board died!

Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee is no longer with us. The experienced businessman, born on January 9, 1942, ran the Samsung Group from 1987 to 2008 and assumed the presidency.

On January 14, 2008, Kun-hee was detained for allegedly bribing prosecutors, judges and politicians. Kun-hee was sentenced by the court to pay $ 98 million and sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Lee, who was pardoned on December 29, 2009 by then-President of South Korea Lee Myung-bak, did not get lucky. It turned out that this amnesty decision was taken in exchange of bribery. Kun-hee returned to Samsung on March 24, 2010 and assumed the presidency again.

Who is Samsung Chairman of the Board, Lee Kun-hee?

South Korean businessperson, the third son of Lee Byung-chul, joined Samsung in 1968. Lee Kun-hee, who took over the presidency after his father passed away in 1987, was a member of the International Olympic Committee.

He had a heart attack in 2014 and was hospitalized. Kun-hee made his son Lee Jae-yong the strongest manager in the company after this incident. Lee Kun-hee, who was the president on paper, had his son do whatever he wanted.

The 31-year-old president, who has been under observation at the hospital since the day he had a heart attack, left behind a legacy of approximately 20 billion dollars. Kuh-hee, who was also accused of not paying taxes 12 years ago, said he had set up a bribery fund.

No information has yet been found about the will of the manager who has made Samsung one of the most successful technology companies in the world. How do you think this incident will affect Samsung? We are waiting your comments.



