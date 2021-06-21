Samsung Builds Factory In India In 6 Months To Get Out Of China

Samsung: The launch of the Galaxy M32 in the Indian market, revealed this Monday (21), was not the only surprise revealed by Samsung. Another news, also related to the country, was announced: the South Korean manufacturer confirmed that it is definitely switching its display production from China to India.

Although it was already known that Samsung was building a gigantic unit in Noida (initials of the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority), in the district of Gautam Buddh Nagar, what impressed was the speed of construction. The company was able to transfer its huge production plant to this industrial city in just six months.

Destined to manufacture state-of-the-art OLED displays, the industrial unit received incentives from the Indian government, which may have reached US$ 61 million (R$ 310 million). The counterpart is the generation of 500 new direct jobs and another 1,300 indirect ones.

The start of production

Completed at a total cost of US$650m (R$3.3bn), the new plant was announced directly to Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, by a Samsung delegation this weekend. In an official statement, the South Korean said: “This underscores the company’s commitment to manufacturing devices and components in India.”

Due to the heavy investments involved, and still having to deal with domestic problems, such as an unprecedented strike in its home country, Samsung should start producing commercial displays in the coming months. The company’s objective is to avoid a shortage in the heated international market.