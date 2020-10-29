Samsung broke the record! Xiaomi is left behind

Samsung, one of the prominent brands in the smartphone market, draws a very positive picture in the third quarter of this year. Despite the pandemic, the company managed to increase its profitability on the mobile side during this period of the year and broke a record. Samsung smartphone sales peaked in India and Xiaomi lagged behind.

Samsung dethroned Xiaomi with phone sales

Although the corona virus outbreak continues, things seem fine on the Samsung side. The company achieved a 52 percent profit increase in this 3-month period compared to the last quarter of the year as consumer demand increased. On the other hand, the company took the throne of Xiaomi, one of the important competitors on the smartphone side, in India.

With Samsung smartphone sales, Xiaomi, the market leader in India, is behind. Xiaomi, which has been the top selling phone brand in India since 2018, has now lost its title. In the third quarter of 2020, 24 percent of phone sales in India belonged to Samsung, while 23 percent belonged to Xiaomi. You can see the table below.

When we look at the last quarter; We see that Xiaomi has a clear leadership. However, the picture that changed in this quarter may not be permanent according to experts. Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 9 models are expected to be in high demand from consumers. Subsequently, it is estimated that Xiaomi will be positioned at the top of the table in the last quarter of the year.



