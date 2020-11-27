Samsung broke the record it couldn’t break in 6 years

Samsung has been on the agenda with its success for a while. Earlier this month, we shared a news for you. In this report, for the first time since the second quarter of 2017, Samsung sold more smartphones in the US market than Apple. Following this success, Samsung achieved the highest smartphone profit in 6 years. Samsung stands out with the profit it makes.

Samsung comes to the fore with the profit it makes

Samsung Electronics had a successful third quarter this year, and the company recorded the highest smartphone profit share in the global market in six years, outpacing other major brands in select regions. As we mentioned in the first paragraph, Samsung, which was able to surpass Apple after a long time in the USA, also succeeded in surpassing Xiaomi in the Indian market.

Samsung achieved an acceleration in the third quarter of 2020, rising from 18.8 percent to 32.6 percent compared to the same period last year. This also marks the highest profit share in six years, as it saw a 37.9 percent dividend in the second quarter of 2014. Showing that it is not one of the technology companies experiencing problems due to the coronavirus, Samsung continues at full speed.

It should be noted that Apple continues to be the world’s most profitable smartphone brand with a 60.5 percent dividend. Apple, on the other hand, is still sitting in the leadership seat, although it has reduced its market profit from 66.9 to 60.5 in the same period last year.

Apple saw a drop in operating margins with the launch of the new iPhone 12 series. On the other hand, Samsung recorded a growth in its operating margin from 11 percent in the third quarter of 2019 to 14 percent in the same quarter of this year, according to the SamMobile report based on Strategy Analytics data.

Similarly, Samsung Electronics’ global smartphone revenue share was 22.6 percent, while Apple’s revenue share was 29.5 percent in the same period. On the market share side, we see that Xiaomi comes across with Chinese technology giants such as Huawei with 14.1 percent and 12.7 percent market share. Apple has a market share of only 11.9 percent in the third quarter of this year.



