Samsung brings a new color to Galaxy A51 and A71

That the Galaxy A51 and A71 are Samsung’s most sought-after models in recent times remains little doubt. The most robust launches of the A line even received 5G versions in the international market, and in Brazil they have just received a new color.

Samsung officially distributes the devices in gray, bringing a more sober look to the devices. The news are available as of today (30) on the manufacturer’s e-commerce and also at major retailers.

“One of the great assets of the Galaxy A line is in the diversification of smartphones, offering alternatives with different types of solutions, cameras and colors. The Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 are a fundamental part of the success of this line in Brazil and, with this new color option, we further expand the possibilities for Brazilian consumers ”- Renato Citrini, senior product manager for Samsung’s mobile devices division . Brazil.

Official prices rise

Interestingly, with the arrival of the new color, cell phones suffer a price increase, upwards.

The Galaxy A51 was launched in the country at the beginning of the year at R $ 2,199, and is already found below R $ 2 thousand in retail. However, on the company’s official website, its official price – which is also the recommended market price – jumped to R $ 2,599.

If you think this is somewhat unbelievable, wait until you see the jump of the Galaxy A71: also on the company’s website, the cell phone now has a recommended price of R $ 3,199, against R $ 2,799 from its launch.

The company’s website offers discounts for cash purchases, and installments in up to 12x interest-free installments. It is not known whether this increase in the labeling of devices will translate into higher prices in retail chains as well. Apparently, for now, prices remain unstable outside of Samsung’s official platforms.



