Samsung Breaks Speed Record With 6G Demo

Samsung reached 140GHz wireless connection speed with 6G technology, even before 5G was not standardized yet. Communication technologies continue to develop rapidly. The fastest development in this regard is in the field of 5G. 5G connection technology, whose work continues at a great pace, has not yet become widespread all over the world. However, this does not prevent Samsung from moving forward.

Continuing its technology investments without slowing down, Samsung developed the world’s first 6G Terahertz (THz) communication technology in cooperation with the University of California.

Samsung 6G technology has reached 140GHz wireless connection speed.

Participating in IEEE, one of the biggest telecommunication fairs of the year, Samsung made a joint presentation with the University of California. Aiming at the potential impact Terahertz can have on the next-generation 6G connection, the collaboration has achieved very successful results. Accordingly, the researchers reached an end-to-end 140GHz wireless connection speed using the digital teleportation method.

Making a statement on the subject, Sunghyun Choi, Vice President of Samsung Communications Research Center, said, “Samsung has always been at the forefront of technological innovation and standardization of 5G and 6G. As we shared in our 6G vision whitepaper last year, we believe opportunities in Terahertz technology will become a driving force of 6G technology. This demonstration could be an important milestone in exploring the feasibility of using THz for 6G wireless communication.” used the phrases.

THz technology contains enough spectrum to enable channels with a bandwidth of tens of GHz. This could be a means to improve the data rate per second enough to meet 6G standards. Thus, it will come 50 times faster than 5G, which is currently the highest data standard. These improvements are expected to pave the way for 6G hyperlink services and augmented reality technology.

So what do you think about this subject? Do you think 5G technology, which has not become widespread yet, will leave its place to 6G in a short time?