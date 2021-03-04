Samsung breaks speed record with 5G technology

Samsung Electronics claimed to have reached the fastest download speed in the industry with advanced telecommunications technology using both 5G and 4G LTE base stations.

The company introduced E-UTRAN New Radio Dual Connectivity (EN-DC) technology by successfully combining 40MHz 4G frequency and 800MHz 5G frequency in mmWave in a demonstration held in its laboratory in Korea. Samsung said in a statement that it used commercial solutions consisting of devices and network products such as the Galaxy S20 smartphone, 4G radios, 5G radios (Compact Macro Link), 4G / 5G common Core (Link).

Samsung equalizes last year’s record in 5G speed

Samsung’s recent success has set a new record by using MU-MIMO (multi-user multi-input multi-output) technology, surpassing 4.25 Gb / s speeds recorded at last year’s show.

The South Korean tech giant has announced that this is another milestone. The company’s demo also used EN-DC technology, which allows operators to combine 4G and 5G to maximize the advantages of both networks, achieve improved speeds, and offer coverage and reliability.

In addition, Samsung has taken advantage of carrier clustering that combines multiple spectrum channels to achieve greater efficiency and increase data rates over a wireless network.

“With this show, Samsung is proud to set a new groundbreaking record in 5G data speeds and now offers the power of using the dual 4G / 5G approach directly to a single user,” said Ji-Yun Seol, Vice President and President.

The successful show is thought to offer a way to provide a fast, stable and effective way to 5G service. Samsung is trying to expand its presence in offering 5G end-to-end solutions, including chipsets and radios. In this context, it should be noted that the company has signed 5G network equipment supply agreements with mobile carriers in many countries.