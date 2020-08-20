Samsung: betting on the new generation All in One PCs

Samsung announced its latest line of computers in the All in One line, formed by the PCs E1, E3 and E5. The company’s focus is on the junction between improved performance and design, with the highlight being its 23.8-inch monitor, capable of offering more productivity in the personal and professional fields.

It was idealized for users who do not give up the big screen in a fixed environment, either for consuming more immersive content or for those who want better viewing of presentations and videoconferences at work. So the choice for a monitor with this size and Full HD resolution.

In design, Samsung understands that the new models will be ideas for those who see the computer as an “element of the architecture composition at home”. And the increase in the home office as a way of working motivated the greatest care with the space to work at home. The three models have a white finish and silver details, and the compact base adapts to small spaces.

Samsung also points out that its new generation of computers is also recommended for small retailers, who need complete equipment to assist in the management of their business, in addition to those who seek a large screen to consume content. Check the details of each model.

The most basic model in the line, the All in One E1, has an Intel Celeron 4205 processor, with 4GB RAM – with the possibility of expansion to up to 16 GB – and internal memory of 500 GB. It also has a wired keyboard and integrated webcam.

The All in One E3 has a screen with the same size and quality as the previous model, but its performance is slightly better. The processor, here, is the Intel Core i3, associated with a storage of 1 TB. In RAM, the same 4 GB expandable and Windows 10 Home as an operating system. To improve mobility, the keyboard and mouse are cordless here.

More advanced of the three, the All in One E5, despite having the same operating system as previous models, has more robust configurations. Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 1 TB storage, also with wireless keyboard.

The three models also have easier integration with smartphones and tablets by mirroring the screen to use apps on larger screens, using the Samsung Flow app for that. With the two devices connected on the same network, it is possible to see the notifications from the cell phone directly on the computer. They are also compatible with Samsung DeX, present in the top smartphones of the South Korean giant.

Pricing and availability

Available in white, the Samsung All in One E1, All in One E3 and All in One E5 computers have a suggested price of R $ 3,209.00, R $ 4,319.00 and R $ 5,759.00, respectively. The models can now be found at Samsung’s online and physical stores and partner retailers.



