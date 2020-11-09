Samsung beats Apple and leads US cell phone industry

Samsung overtook Apple again in the United States mobile market after three years. The South Korean sold more phones than the North American in the third quarter of 2020, according to data from consulting firm Strategy Analytics.

According to the report, Samsung closed the period between July and September this year with 33.7% of the local market, against 30.2% of the competitor. The last time this happened was in the second half of 2017.

The third place is from the same country as the leader: LG, with a 14.7% share.

What happened to Apple and Samsung?

The surge in the South Korean manufacturer, which was 6.7% over the same period last year, is explained both by its own merits and a change made by its rival. Samsung launched several models, from more intermediate phones to high-end models, such as the Galaxy Note 20 family and the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Apple has already postponed the arrival of the models of the iPhone 12 line, which will only be part of the accounts of the last quarter of 2020. This is the first wave of mobile phones of the brand with 5G and has already shown in the reservations that it will present good sales figures.

Globally, Apple also lost a position: at least for now, it saw Xiaomi overtaking and winning third place. Huawei is the current world vice-leader.



