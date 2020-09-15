Samsung attack for phone camera sensor!

Sony, which has been a monopoly in the phone camera sensor with its IMX sensors from the very beginning, faced great competition with Samsung’s ISOCELL attack.

Samsung, which has achieved great success in phones such as the Xiaomi Mi 10 with its 108 Megapixel HMX sensor, which it introduced last year, seems to push its competitor even more with its new 7 micrometer technology sensors.

Four new phone camera sensors from Samsung

Sony, the first name that comes to mind when it comes to smartphone camera sensor, has been producing high-end sensors for the best flagship models for years, although it has not achieved the success it wants in the industry.

On the other hand, Samsung has also stepped into the phone camera sensors market to further lower costs in the smartphone market. ISOCELL sensors, which achieved great success last year, are now here with new models in smaller sizes.

ISOCELL HM2 stands out among Samsung phone camera sensors with its 108 Megapixel resolution. The sensor, which has the same resolution as the HMX sensor, takes up about 15 percent less space with its 7 micrometer technology. This shrinks the height of the camera module by around 10 percent.

The Super PD autofocus technology, which we encountered last year in this new sensor, has been further improved. At the same time, ISOCELL HM2 comes with 3x lossless zoom.

The ISOCELL GW3 sensor has a resolution of 64 Megapixels. Tetracell and Smart-ISO technologies are used in the sensor. Tetracell technology is a pixel merging technique that increases the light capture and processing capacity of pixels. Smart-ISO allows the sensor to automatically assign the ISO value according to the light conditions. For clearer photos, this new ISOCELL phone camera sensor comes with electronic image stabilization called EIS. The GW3 also supports 60 fps and 4K video recording.

Samsung ISOCELL GM5 phone camera sensor is designed for telephoto and ultra wide angle lenses. This wide angle sensor comes up with a resolution of 48 Megapixels. The sensor comes with a progressive HDR feature to provide less noise and brighter and clearer images. This HDR feature is said to speed up image processing and have a more efficient structure.

The ISOCELL JD1 sensor is a sensor produced for front phone cameras. This sensor, which can be used in front camera holes and retractable cameras, has a resolution of 32 Megapixels. It should also be noted that the sensor uses HDR progressive to prevent noise, just like the GM5. How did you find the new ISOCELL sensors? We are waiting your comments



