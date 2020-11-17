Samsung: Are all smartphones of 2021 already introduced?

The list of future Samsung smartphones planned for the year 2021 would have been leaked! We’ll give you more details.

Samsung’s future smartphones planned for 2021 unveiled?

2021 promises to be a busy year for Samsung. Indeed, the brand seems to be planning the release of more than 7 new models of high-end smartphones.

A new year which promises to be marked by renewal. According to recent leaks, this revival is shaking up the brand’s entire calendar.

Indeed, Samsung generally unveils the models of its Galaxy S range in the spring. This year, one would expect to find them out sooner.

There is even talk of early release of its models. Another change this year, the Galaxy Note range could well disappear in 2021!

What to ask many questions! Thus, developer Max Weinbach has shared a list of models the brand should release in 2021. We tell you more.

SAMSUNG: NEW FOR 2021

Although the source is not official, remember that Max Weinbach got it right about the Samsung Galaxy S20 last year. Thus, according to him the brand intend to unveil 7 models of high-end smartphones.

On the program: the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 FE. But also the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold FE and finally Galaxy Z Flip 3.

In fact, it looks like a more affordable version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is in the works for next year. In his Tweet, Max Weinbach also announces that 3 of the models mentioned will benefit from the S-Pen.

The goal is to replace the Galaxy Note range. We therefore think of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Fold FE model.

We are therefore eager to discover all the novelties that the brand has in store for us for 2021. In the meantime, its Galaxy Z Fold 2 seems to be having a lot of success at the moment.

With this model, the brand has brought the folding phone back to life. Successful bet for the South Korean brand.



