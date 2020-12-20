Samsung app reveals special functions of Galaxy Buds Pro

With less than a month to go before the first Unpacked event of 2021, more details about Samsung’s new generation of headphones to accompany the launch of the Galaxy S21 line continue to leak, and this time we have a glimpse of the Galaxy Buds’ software features Pro.

In a series of images published by user thebone on Reddit, we see some differentials of the most powerful headset from Samsung that will be announced soon.

In the images we see the Samsung Galaxy Buds application interface with Buds Pro having already been registered in the app. With that, it is possible to notice tools for the control of active noise cancellation, equalizer, control of the touch sensitive region and more.

The novelties, however, are for the Voice Detection control that can be activated to automatically activate Ambient Mode, decreasing the volume of the music you are currently listening to and activating the microphones to allow you to clearly hear what the person is saying is talking.

We also see support for 3D audio in videos. By activating the function, users will be able to hear “vivid, immersive sound from all directions.”

With Buds Plus in-ear shape and charging case identical to Buds Live, Buds Pro will be the mix between both Samsung headphones launched in 2020 to compete against the most powerful models in the category, such as the Sony WF- 1000XM3 and AirPods Pro.



