Samsung announces they will get three Android updates

Samsung also made an important statement on the software update policy during the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 series. The company has promised three Android updates for all current and future flagship devices since the Galaxy S10 series. The entire list of devices covered by the South Korean company’s promise was also finally announced.

In a statement made by Samsung, it was stated that people use their devices for a longer period of time and therefore it is aimed to offer more protection and new features for existing devices. The company underlined that with three generations of Android updates, the life span of Galaxy products will also increase.

Samsung’s plan for updates will work as follows. For example, the Galaxy S20 series that came out of the box with Android 10 will also receive the Android 11 update. Two versions that will come after Android 11 will be delivered to Galaxy S20 owners. The South Korean company also announced that it will bring Android 11 to the Galaxy S20 series first.

Here is the list of Samsung devices that will receive three Android updates:

Galaxy S Series (and upcoming S Series devices): Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Plus 5G, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note Series (and upcoming Note Series devices): Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G, Galaxy Note 10 5G, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Foldable Galaxy devices (and upcoming Galaxy Z Series devices): Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold 5G, Galaxy Fold.

Galaxy A-Series (and some new Galaxy A-Series devices selected): Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy Tab S Series (and new Galaxy Tab S Series devices): Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S6 5G, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.



