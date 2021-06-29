Samsung Announces that S Pen Will Arrive For Other Flagships ‘Soon’

Leonard Manson
Samsung announced this Monday (28), during the Galaxy MWC, that the S Pen will arrive for other devices. The brand did not provide a forecast, but explained that the product will arrive for other “flagships soon”.

The company also confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have pen support. With confirmation, this will be the first collapsible smartphone with product support.

Despite the novelty, the cell phone still doesn’t have a release date. Despite this, it has already been approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States, an entity equivalent to our National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

