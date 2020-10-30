Samsung announces SmartThings Find software

The company launched its new application Samsung SmartThings Find, which has been in the testing phase for about two months. Continuing its efforts to expand its ecosystem, the company will enable users to find lost Samsung devices faster.

Samsung launches SmartThings Find

The company announced that the new software has been tested in South Korea, the USA and the UK for a while. Stating that it has been tested by about 6 million users and has been put into service all over the world as of today, the officials underlined that they will take new steps in finding registered devices.

A new software update will be released for mobile phones and tablets with Android 8 and above operating system and Galaxy Watch smart watches with Tizen 5.5 or higher. In addition, with the new feature that will come to Galaxy Buds Plus and Galaxy Buds Live wireless headphone models, the problem of losing accessories will be solved to a great extent.

The application, which uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Ultra Broadband (UWB) technologies to find devices, is similar to the Find My application developed by Apple.

A device that goes offline within 30 minutes starts to generate a BLE signal so other devices can find it. Thanks to the map and voice guidance feature in the application, users will be able to find their lost devices faster.

Stating that user data is encrypted and cannot be accessed by malicious people, Samsung underlined that they provide high-level security.



