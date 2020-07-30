Samsung Announces New Phone Galaxy M31s

Samsung has added a new one to its Galaxy M series smartphones. This smartphone, called the Galaxy M31s, does not look like a member of the Galaxy M series at all. Samsung has developed a seriously powerful and impressive model for the Galaxy M series.

South Korean technology giant Samsung is currently on the agenda with its “Unpacked” event to be held on August 5th. The company will announce other new products, especially the Galaxy Note 20, as part of this event. Now, there has been an unexpected development and Samsung has announced a new smartphone in the Galaxy M series. Samsung’s new phone is called the Galaxy M31s.

We know that Samsung’s Galaxy M series is mostly at the entry level. However, the Galaxy M31s seems to change this situation a little more. Because Samsung has developed a smart phone that is really impressive in general and has entry-level features. If you wish, let’s take a closer look at the design and technical features of the last member of the Galaxy M series without further ado.

Introducing the Samsung Galaxy M31s

The Samsung Galaxy M31s has an FHD + display with a 6.5-inch size over 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The front camera in the hole on the screen offers users a 32 MP resolution. In the quad camera setup on the back of the phone, respectively; There are 64 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra wide angle camera, 5 MP depth camera and 5 MP macro camera.

The last member of the Galaxy M series really has high-resolution camera features. However, this phone also contains remarkable details as camera software. For example, it has “One Shot” feature that can shoot 7 photos or 3 videos with one touch using this smartphone. Moreover, users can use this impressive feature through both the front and rear cameras. In addition, Samsung is making full use of artificial intelligence on its new phone.

In the statements made by Samsung, it is stated that Galaxy M31s has a feature called “My Filters”. This feature allows users to create up to 99 filters and use them in the photos and videos they take. In addition, the Galaxy M31s features “Night Hyperlapse”, which allows you to adjust the selfie angle, allows you to switch cameras during recording, and finally “Night Hyperlapse”.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is powered by the Exynos 9611 processor. Supporting this power with up to 8 GB of RAM, the phone manages to attract attention with 128 GB of storage space. The phone, which operates with the Android 10 based One UI 2.0 interface, seems to be able to impress consumers with its 6,000 mAh battery with 25 watt fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications

Display: 6.5 inches FHD + resolution, Super AMOLED

Processor: 8-core Exynos 9611, Mali-G72MP3 GPU

RAM: 6 GB or 8 GB (LPDDR4x)

Storage Space: 128 GB (UFS 2.1) with microSD support up to 512 GB

Front Camera: 32 MP Sony IM616 (f / 2.0)

Rear Camera: 64 MP Sony IMX682 (f / 1.8) + 12 MP ultra wide-angle (f / 2.2) + 5 MP depth (f / 2.2) + 5 MP macro (f / 2.4)

Connection: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio

Battery: 6,000 mAh (support 25 watt fast charge)

Operating System: Android 10 based One UI 2.0

Samsung Galaxy M31s price

In a statement about its new smartphone, Samsung has announced that the Galaxy M31s can be purchased in black and blue. The consumers who want to have a smart phone that will be sold in the Indian market on August 6;

$ 260 for Galaxy M31s with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage

$ 290 for Galaxy M31s with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage



