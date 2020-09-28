Samsung Announces New Affordable Tablet, Galaxy Tab A7

Samsung announced its new price performance product Galaxy Tab A7. The tablet, which has a screen of 10.4 inches, supports the power it gets from the Snapdragon 662 with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage space. The tablet will be available in some countries as of today.

South Korean technology giant Samsung announced its new tablet Galaxy Tab A7 at an event it organized. Galaxy Tab A7, which appears as a tablet model with a large screen and a large battery, seems to be able to attract the attention of users.

According to Samsung’s statements, the Galaxy Tab A7 has a 10.4-inch TFT display. Users experience a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels on this tablet, which offers an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. The front camera attached to the frame of the screen promises users 5 MP resolution.

Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Samsung’s new tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor. This power is supported by 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, while users can increase the tablet’s memory up to 1 TB. The tablet, which has a 7.040 mAh battery, also comes with fast charging support. When we look at the back of the tablet, we see that there is only one rear camera that offers 8 MP resolution.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 specifications

Display: 10.4 inch TFT, 2,000 x 1,200 pixels

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Front Camera: 5 MP

Rear Camera: 8 MP

Battery: 7.040 mAh

According to the statements made by Samsung, the company’s new tablet model can be purchased by consumers in some countries as of today. The company demands the following prices for the tablet model with Wi-Fi and LTE support;

Wi-Fi supported version $ 245

LTE supported version $ 300



