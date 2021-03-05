Samsung Announces “Like Stone” Phone Galaxy XCover 5

Samsung announced the Galaxy XCover 5, its latest ruggedness-focused smartphone. Samsung’s new smartphone even has an adaptable physical key for internal communication and emergencies.

South Korean technology giant Samsung announced the new durability-oriented smartphone Galaxy XCover 5, which is resistant to the harsh working conditions of land and factories and provides full protection against water and dust, as “the latest durable and advanced smartphone made for harsh environments.”

Unlike today’s Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy XCover 5, which has a framed design, prioritizes robustness, not elegance, unlike a standard smartphone. Offering a lower screen to body ratio and a thicker body than a standard smartphone, the device is perfect for users who do not want a “delicate” smartphone.

Galaxy XCover 5, powered by the Exynos 850 processor developed by Samsung, offers users 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Although the 3,000 mAh battery seems to be of low capacity with today’s smartphones, we can say that it can provide enough power considering the screen is only 5.3 inches in size and HD + resolution.

Galaxy XCover 5, which has the “push to talk” feature that acts as a radio for in-work communication, enables users to communicate with all employees by pressing a single button all day long. In addition, you can turn on and off the LED flashlight, emergency calls or maps with the push of a single button, thanks to the adaptive physical keys.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 features

Processor: Exynos 850

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Screen: 5.3 inch HD + TFT LCD

Rear Camera: 16 MP, f / 2.2

Front Camera: 5 MP, f / 2.2

Battery: 3,000, 15W

Operating System: Android 11

Samsung announced that the Galaxy XCover 5 will be available in Asia, Europe and South America and will be available to users as of March. 5 Galaxy Xcover about what the price tag will emerge for sale or in Turkey is no information yet.