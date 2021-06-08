Samsung Announces Launch Date Of New ISOCELL Sensor

Samsung ISOCELL unit announced the date when it will introduce its new sensor with a post on its Twitter account. South Korean company Samsung has announced that the new sensor will be unveiled on June 10.

The company will introduce its new sensor with the slogan “ISOCELL for All”. This slogan means that Samsung’s target audience includes mid-segment devices. It looks like the company will be heading in a different direction from the 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM3 or the 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN2.

According to rumors, Samsung will offer a 48-megapixel sensor instead of 50-megapixel. It is stated that this sensor can be used in Samsung’s entry-level or mid-segment phones.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the new Samsung ISOCELL camera sensor is also being used by other companies. The South Korean company is also preparing to produce foldable OLED panels for other smartphone manufacturers.