Samsung announces key features of Exynos 1080

Samsung announced its Exynos 1080 mobile processor two weeks ago. Exynos 1080, a more advanced version of the Exynos 980, is the first processor Samsung has produced with the 5nm EUV FinFET technology process. The announcement of the Exynos 1080 was made quietly.

A new video shared on Samsung’s YouTube channel reveals details of the Exynos 1080. The South Korean company especially draws attention to the presence of a 5G modem in this video. Theoretically, this modem can reach speeds of up to 5.1 Gbps in NR Sub-6GHz networks. Another point Samsung puts the foreground is the new neural processor unit (NPU) that undertakes artificial intelligence tasks.

Samsung claims that the new eight-core processor unit will go beyond mobile programming with the Cortex-A78 core. It was stated that the presence of the Mali-G78 GPU will bring artistic graphics with it.

Samsung Exynos will also offer features such as 1080 HDR10 + support, 144Hz refresh rate in Full HD + resolution, 200-megapixel resolution photos and 4K Ultra HD video support. Although the name of the first phone that will come with Exynos 1080 has not been announced yet, the name of Vivo X60 is mentioned as the strongest candidate.



