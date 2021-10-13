Samsung Announces Galaxy Unpacked for Oct 20

Samsung announced this Wednesday (13) another Galaxy Unpacked, scheduled for October 20th. It is not yet known which products will be presented, but the South Korean company says, in the promotional video, that the event should show how Samsung is “opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology”. Check out the video:

Rumors suggest that new colors for smartphones from the Galaxy line may be introduced, in addition to software-related news, such as the stable implementation of the One UI and Android 12. Some rumors also indicate that the company is likely to announce new smart appliances.

The event will start at 11:00 am EDT and will be broadcast live on Samsung’s official website and the company’s YouTube channel.

Event week

The Galaxy Unpacked confirmation represents the third big big tech event in the same week: Apple will, by all appearances, unveil the new MacBooks Pro on Monday (18), and Google will launch Pixel 6 on Tuesday (19) .