Samsung Announces Galaxy Tab S8 Line With The Mighty Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung: After a series of leaks in recent days, Samsung finally announced, this Wednesday (9), the three models of its new line of tablets: Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and the powerful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, for another Unpacked.

The three are equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which works together with 8, 12 or 16 GB (Tab S8 Ultra) of RAM and 128, 256 or 512 GB (Tab S8 Ultra) of internal storage. All come with dedicated microSD card space up to 1TB. The Galaxy Tab S8 series is also the first of Samsung’s tablets to support Wi-Fi 6 technology.

The Galaxy Tab S8, the standard model of the line, is the only one with a fingerprint reader on the side – and not under the screen, like the other two – and the only model that will arrive with a charger in the box. In addition, the device will be available for pre-sale this Wednesday. Initially, this will be the only model to be launched in Brazil, according to Samsung.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, the most powerful version of the three, has a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display (WQXGA+), in addition to a refresh rate of up to 120Hz — also available on the other two models. Other specs include an 11,200mAh super battery, under-display fingerprint sensor and 5G network support.

The three models have four speakers with Dolby Atmos, while the S Pen will only arrive in the Ultra and S8+ versions.

Technical files

Galaxy Tab S8

Screen: 11 inches (2560x1600p), 120 Hz refresh rate

Dimensions and weight: 165.3mm x 253.8mm x 6.3mm (503g)

Memory and Storage: 8GB/12GB + 128/256GB with microSD card slot up to 1TB

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Battery: 8,000mAh with 45W fast charging.

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, LTE, Bluetooth 5.2

Cameras: 13 MP (main) + 6 MP (ultra-wide) + 12 MP (front)

Accessories: S Pen, cable and charger in box

Galaxy Tab S8+

Screen: 12.4 inches (2800x1752p), Super AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate; fingerprint reader under screen

Dimensions and weight: 185mm x 285mm x 5.5mm (567g)

Memory and Storage: 8GB/12GB + 128/256GB with microSD card slot up to 1TB

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Battery: 10,090 mAh with 45W fast charging.

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, LTE, Bluetooth 5.2

Cameras: 13 MP (main) + 6 MP (ultra-wide) + 12 MP (front)

Accessories: S Pen and USB cable

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Screen: 14.6 inches (2960x1848p), Super AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate; fingerprint reader under screen

Dimensions and weight: 208 x 326.4 x 5.5 mm (726 g)

Memory and Storage: 8GB/12GB/16GB + 128/256/512GB with microSD card slot up to 1TB

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Battery: 11,200 mAh with 45W fast charging.

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, LTE, Bluetooth 5.2

Cameras: 13 MP (main) + 6 MP (ultra-wide) + 12 MP (front wide) and 12 MP (front ultra-wide)

Accessories: S Pen and USB cable

This article will be updated with new information…