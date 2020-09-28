Samsung Announces Galaxy Tab Active 3

Samsung has added a new member to its rugged tablets. Named as Galaxy Tab Active 3, the tablet is designed to withstand all harsh conditions. The price of the tablet, which will be available in some Asian and European countries, has not been announced for now.

South Korean technology giant Samsung added a new member to its rugged tablet models after a long time. The tablet, named “Galaxy Tab Active 3”, is an advanced version of the Galaxy Tab Active 2, which was released about two years ago. The tablet seems to be an important companion, especially for those working in the field.

The tablet, which has MIL-STD-810H certification, is designed to withstand all difficulties. Galaxy Tab Active 3, which does not have any problems with drops up to 1.5 meters, has a water and dust resistant structure with its IP68 certificate. In addition, users can easily use this tablet with a durable case that also provides support for the S Pen.

This is the design of the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3

Samsung’s new tablet has an 8-inch screen. Offering HD resolution, this screen offers significant advantages especially for viewing angle with its IPS LCD structure. There are physical keys on the screen of the tablet, which has a front camera offering 5 MP resolution. On the back of the tablet, we see the presence of a rear camera offering 13 MP resolution.

Galaxy Tab Active 3, powered by Exynos 9810 processor, has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The tablet, which also has microSD support, does not ignore consumers who need larger storage capacity. The tablet, which also has support such as Wi-Fi 6 and GPS, allows location tracking even without mobile data access.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 has a battery with a capacity of 5,050 mAh. The tablet, which has a USB Type-C connector and POGO pins, can be used with its battery as well as working without a battery via an adapter. In this way, users are offered advantages in terms of use. Finally, let’s also express that Samsung’s durable new tablet has the Android 10 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 specifications

Display: 8.0 inch size 1.920 x 1.080 pixels, IPS LCD

Processor: Exynos 9810

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 128 GB (microSD support available)

Front Camera: 5 MP

Rear Camera: 13 MP

Battery: 5.050 mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Weight: 429 grams

According to the statements made by Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 will be available in some European and Asian countries. However, the company has not made any statements about the price of its new tablet. With the release of the tablet, the price seems to be surfacing.



