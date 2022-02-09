Samsung Announces Galaxy S22 and S22+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Samsung announced, this Wednesday (9), during the Galaxy Unpacked event, the new Galaxy S22 and S22+ phones. The South Korean’s new top-of-the-line models still don’t have official prices for Brazil. Both models are already on pre-sale abroad and arrives in stores on February 25th.

Among the highlights of the two models is the Nightography, which offers a sensor 23% larger than the S21 and S21+ and the Adaptive Pixel tool. Based on technology, cameras are able to let in more light and highlight details and capture colors even in dark scenarios.

The Galaxy S22 will come with a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with 2X Dynamic AMOLED and 120Hz refresh rate. In both models, the fingerprint reader is under the screen. While abroad the device will come with the Exynos 2200 processor, here in Brazil the chipset will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, as had been speculated for some time.

The Galaxy S22, the smallest model in the line, has a 3,700 mAh battery and a set of triple cameras on the back, one Ultra-Wide (12 MP), one Wide (50 MP) and another Telephoto (10 MP). On the front is a 10 MP camera.

Galaxy S22 datasheet

Screen: 6.1 inch FHD+

Refresh rate: 10~120 Hz (240 Hz in Game Mode)

Dimensions: 70.6 x 146 x 7.6 mm

Weight: 168 g

RAM memory: 8 GB

Storage: 128GB or 256GB

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (in Brazil)

Battery: 3,700 mAh

Charging: up to 25W wired and 15W wireless

Connectivity: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and NFC

Rear cameras: Ultra-Wide (12 MP, f/2.2, 120°); Wide (50 MP, Dual Pixel, f/1.8, 85°) and Telephoto with 3x optical zoom (10 MP, f/2.4, 80°)

Front camera: 10 MP (f/2.2, 80°)

Resistance: IP68

Colors: Phantom Black (Black), Phantom White (White), Green (Green) and Pink Gold (Pink)

Price: US$ 799.99

Galaxy S22+, the biggest model

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22+ has a slightly larger 6.6-inch display with FHD+ resolution. The model has a 4,500 mAh battery and charging up to 45W (with cable) and 15W (wireless). In this regard, it is important to note that none of the devices will come with a charger in the box, which will be sold separately.

According to Samsung, consumers will be able to order a charger separately in a promotional action. However, the equipment delivered will have 25W of power.

The S22+ brings several features similar to its smaller brother, such as NFC, IP68 resistance (submersion in water for up to 30 minutes in up to 1.5 meters of depth), 5G and Eye Comfort Shield technology, which helps to balance the brightness of the screen. .

Galaxy S22+ datasheet

Screen: 6.6 inch FHD+

Refresh rate: 1~120Hz (240Hz in Game Mode)

Dimensions: 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6 mm

Weight: 196 g

RAM memory: 8 GB

Storage: 128GB or 256GB

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Charging: up to 45W wired and 15W wireless

Connectivity: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2

Rear cameras: Ultra-Wide (12 MP, f/2.2, 120°); Wide (50 MP, Dual Pixel, F1.8, 85°) and Telephoto with 3x optical zoom (10 MP, f/2.4, 80°)

Front camera: 10 MP (f/2.2, 80°)

Resistance: IP68

Colors: Phantom Black (Black), Phantom White (White), Green (Green) and Pink Gold (Pink)

Price: US$ 999.99

This article will be updated with new information…