Samsung announces Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra

This Tuesday (9), Samsung announced the launch of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra to Brazil. The new premium phones arrive in the country in less than a month after the international launch and can cost up to R $ 10,499.

All of them arrive with very attractive cameras, IP68 protection against water and dust, compatibility with 5G networks, but without expansion via microSD and no charger in the box. In addition, the three models arrive with a new embedded feature, the Director’s Vision. It allows you to shoot with all the device’s cameras at the same time, including the front one.

The design of the devices has undergone a makeover compared to the previous generation. Now there is a new concept of camera module that “embraces” the metallic side, giving a sense of continuity in the design.

Galaxy S21

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the most “simple” model in the line. With a 6.2 inch Full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, the device has a refresh rate ranging from 48 Hz to 120 Hz and is made automatically via artificial intelligence, adapting to the type of content that is playing and helping to optimize the battery. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

The processor is a Samsung Exynos 2100 and the battery of the Galaxy S21 follows the same as its predecessor, with 4,000 mAh. Consumers can choose between 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage to accompany the 8 GB of RAM. Remembering that there is no possibility of expansion via microSD.

The camera set features a 12 MP ultrawide with f / 2.2 aperture, a 12 MP wide with optical image stabilization (OIS) and f / 1.8 aperture, and a 64 MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom and f / 2.0 aperture . The space zoom can reach up to 30x. The front camera has 10 MP and f / 2.2 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is available in four colors: pink, violet, gray and white.

Galaxy S21 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S21 + brings a few more features over the S21, but nothing too grand. The screen is larger, at 6.7 inches, but has the same technologies and resolution as the smaller model.

The set of cameras is also repeated, but the Galaxy S21 + has a 4,800 mAh battery and the built-in UWB (Ultra Wide Band) wireless data transmission technology. The Plus version is available in violet, black and silver.

Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate ranging from 10 Hz to 120 Hz. The model is the first in the Galaxy S line to have support for the Samsung S Pen, which has always accompanied the Galaxy Note. The pen does not come in the box, but it can be purchased separately or with a cover that brings it attached. The S21 Ultra does not have the space to store the S Pen on the device, so the case is still the best outlet.

The device has a 5,000 mAh battery, the same 5-nanometer Samsung Exynos 2100 processor as its brothers and versions with 12 and 16 GB of RAM, with 128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage.