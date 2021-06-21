Samsung Announces Galaxy M32, ‘Perfect for Marathons’ Phone

Samsung: The South Korean manufacturer Samsung presented this Monday (21) a new model of its intermediate line of smartphones. This is the Galaxy M32, which is focused on the public that uses mobile games or to watch audiovisual content on social networks and streaming platforms for long periods of time.

That’s because the model focuses on a high-quality screen, as much as possible, and a battery with high energy capacity. The display, for example, is a 6.4″ Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.

With 800 nits of brightness, Samsung claims this is the most powerful panel in the Galaxy M family and “the perfect device for leisure and marathons”. It is the official successor to the Galaxy M31, even with some similarities in looks and specs.

The battery has 6,000 mAh with a 25W recharge, with the model also featuring a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Audio technology supports the Dolby Atmos standard.