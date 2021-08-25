Samsung Announces Galaxy M32 5G with 5,000 mAh battery

Samsung presented this Wednesday (25) the new mid-range smartphone Galaxy M32 5G with MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery and set of four cameras, including 48 MP main sensor. Unveiled in the Indian market, the device will be available from September 2nd and there is no launch date in Brazil yet.

The equipment will be sold in two variants. While the “basic” has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for 20,999 rupees, around R$1,480 in direct conversion, the version with 8GB of RAM and the same internal space charges 22,999 rupees (R$1,621). The Galaxy M32 5G will be offered on Samsung’s website, Amazon and other select e-commerce platforms.

Much like the A32 5G

The phone is not to be confused with the “standard” Galaxy M32, which only supports 4G and uses MediaTek’s Helio G80 chipset. The technical specifications are similar to those of the A32 5G, which was announced earlier this year.

The 6.5-inch Infinity-V HD+ screen has a refresh rate of 60Hz. The camera group led by the 48MP solution also includes an 8MP wide-angle, a 5MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie tool is 13 MP and sits in a notch on the display.

In terms of software, the device uses Android 11 with the One UI 3.1 and guarantees two years of OS updates.

The 5G will support 12 bands in India, and the device will also feature Dolby Atmos and traditional Knox security. Finally, battery will charge 15W.