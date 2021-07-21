Samsung Announces Galaxy M21 2021 Edition With 6,000 mAh Battery

Samsung presented this Wednesday (21) to the Indian market a new smartphone as part of the manufacturer’s intermediate line. This is the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, a slightly updated version of the Galaxy M21, which was originally unveiled in March 2020.

Technical specifications are virtually identical to the previous generation — including the manufacturer’s own processor and the 6,000 mAh battery with 15W charger included in the box. Previously, it had already been leaked into Google Play listings.

The main difference is in the look: the rear camera scheme has been modified, with one of the sensors in a module separate from the others. Also, the biometric reader was passed to the back of the device.

Technical specifications

Screen: 6.4″ Super AMOLED (Full HD+)

Processor: Exynos 9611

RAM: 4GB or 6GB

Internal storage: 64GB or 128GB

Rear cameras: 48 MP, 8 MP (ultra-wide) and depth sensor (5 MP)

Front camera: 20 MP

Battery: 6,000 mAh

Availability

The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will be sold in Artic Blue (blue) and Charcoal Black (black), initially only in India. Sales will take place from July 26 this year on the manufacturer’s website, Amazon’s local store and retail. There are no details about making the model available in other markets.

The values ​​are between 11,449 rupees (or R$805 in direct currency conversion) and 12,499 rupees (about R$880), a small reduction compared to the previous model.