Samsung Announces Galaxy Book Go with Snapdragon Processor and 5G

Samsung announced on Thursday (3) the new Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G. Aimed at the light notebook market, the devices stand out for using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors.

“The Galaxy Book Go series is designed for users who expect seamless communication, productivity and entertainment — all in one device,” said Woncheol Chai, head of the brand’s mobile business team.

With Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity, the Galaxy Book Go uses the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip. The notebook will have configuration options with 4GB or 8GB of RAM, as well as 64GB or 128GB SSD storage — with a MicroSD slot for expansion.

The model features a 14-inch Full HD screen and 720p HD front camera for video calling. What’s more, it has a 3.5mm headphone output (P2), a Nano SIM slot, a pair of USB-C inputs and a USB-A port.

In addition to being thin and light, the notebook has the advantage of offering a complete Windows 10 experience — a relief for those who don’t adapt to the Chrome OS. Finally, it has a long-lasting 42.3 Wh battery.

With similar characteristics, the Galaxy Book Go 5G has as a differential the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor. However, the brand revealed that the model will reach stores only at the end of this year.

Integration with Galaxy ecosystem

As quoted by Samsung, the Galaxy Book Go is designed to work with other Galaxy devices. It will be possible to sync the phone with the notebook to mirror apps and share files, in addition to using the Galaxy Tab S7 as a secondary monitor.

The Galaxy Book Go will launch in select markets next week, June 10th. It will start at $349 — about $1,765 in direct conversion.