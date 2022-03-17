Samsung announces Galaxy A73 5G with 108 MP camera

Samsung announced today (17) the Galaxy A73, the company’s new high-end cell phone for the mid-range Galaxy A. In addition to the model, the company also revealed the Galaxy A53 and A33, which are already arriving in Brazil.

The model is highlighted by the use of a 108 MP camera, being the first Samsung intermediary to adopt a sensor of this size. The camera comes with three more sensors: 12 MP ultrawide, 5 MP for depth and 5 MP macro. The selfie camera is 32 MP.

Inside, the phone has the Snapdragon 778G processor, as well as 6 or 8 GB of RAM. Storage options are 128 or 256 GB, with the possibility of extending up to 1 TB via microSD card.

design and battery

The Galaxy A73 5G’s screen is 6.7”, with Super AMOLED technology, bringing 120 Hz frequency and Full HD+ resolution. The device does not have a headphone jack, but is IP67 certified.

The phone’s battery is 5,000 mAh and supports 25W fast charging. It is worth noting, however, that the device does not come with a charger in the box — the item will also not be distributed with A53 and A33.

Regarding the operating system, the A37 5G hits the market with Android 12 equipped with One UI. Following the company’s new standards, the device has four Android updates guaranteed, in addition to five years of security updates.

Availability

Samsung has not yet revealed details about the price and launch of the Galaxy A73 in Brazil. According to the website Sam Mobile, the device will be available in some markets from the 22nd of April.

It is worth mentioning that Samsung is already selling the Galaxy A53 5G in Brazil and promises to bring the Galaxy A33 to the country as early as next month.