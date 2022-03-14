Samsung Announces Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 Introductory Date

Introducing the Samsung Galaxy S22 series at the beginning of February, Samsung continues the year without slowing down. The company, which introduces its new technologies for different audiences with different events every year, announced today its new event to be held in the coming days. The event, which will take place this week, will be specific to the Galaxy A series phones.

Galaxy A series, which includes Samsung’s popular mid and mid-top model phones, will meet new members at the event called ‘Galaxy A Event’. The event will start at 17:00 on Thursday, March 17th. While it is not yet clear which phones will be introduced at the event, there are of course some claims on this subject.

What will be introduced at the Samsung Galaxy A event?

Samsung is expected to introduce two phones at the event, which will be held on Thursday. These phones will be the Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A53, the new members of the A70 and A50 series, whose previous models were introduced at last year’s Unpacked event. Both phones are expected to bring important innovations to the series this year.

According to the information revealed to date, the Samsung Galaxy A73 and A53 will be launched with 5G models as well as their standard models. Although the Galaxy A73 does not seem to change much on the screen compared to the previous model, it will include the Snapdragon 750G chipset under its cover. The Samsung Galaxy A53 will feature the Exynos 1200 chipset, which has proven itself in the middle segment.

