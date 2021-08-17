Samsung Announces Galaxy A52s 5G With Snapdragon 778G

Samsung unveiled on Tuesday (17) the Galaxy A52s 5G, a cell phone that was the cause of several rumors and leaks in recent weeks. The novelty brings “battery for two days”, according to the manufacturer, and a configuration similar to the conventional A52 launched in March, differentiating itself by the presence of a more powerful processor.

While the standard variant is equipped with the Snapdragon 750G, the new A52s comes with the 6 nm Snapdragon 778G 5G, bringing increased performance and lower power consumption, improving autonomy. The CPU was also modified, with the option for the Adreno 642L GPU.

The screen is a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O, with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, while the operating system is Android 11 with the One UI 3.0 interface. The intermediate battery has a capacity of 4,500 mAh and supports 25W fast charging, according to the South Korean giant.

On the camera side, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G features a quad lens set on the rear, including the main 64MP lens with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilizer (OIS), plus a 12MP ultra wide sensor ( f/2.2), a 5 MP macro and a 5 MP depth macro. At the front, the camera is 32 MP.

Price and availability not disclosed

Despite the official announcement of its new phone, Samsung has not confirmed the date it will hit stores or reveal details about the price. But recent rumors show that the device will cost from €449 on the European market, the equivalent of R$ 2.7 thousand per day’s price, without considering taxes.

The A52s will be available in versions with 6GB or 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, in addition to the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant. All have a microSD card slot of up to 1TB, on-screen digital reader and IP67 certification with water and dust resistance.

Regarding the colors, the smartphone that weighs 189 grams can be found in four shades at the buyer’s choice: white, violet, black and mint.