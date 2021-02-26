Samsung Announces Galaxy A32 Phone

Samsung announced its new mid-segment phone Galaxy A32. The phone, which has standardized features such as FHD + resolution, 64 MP main camera and 5,000 mAh battery, has a normal price tag. The phone can be sold in Turkey in a few months.

South Korean technology giant Samsung announced its new smartphone named “Galaxy A32” at an event it organized. The device, which is a new version of the Galaxy A32 5G announced about a month ago, differs from the original model in several technical features such as screen resolution, processor and camera features. So what does this phone promise to consumers?

The Samsung Galaxy A32 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD + resolution Super AMOLED display. Offering a refresh rate of 90 Hz and having Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, this screen comes with a front camera that offers 20 MP resolution at its notch. With these screen features, the front camera is slightly more advanced compared to the Galaxy A32 5G. By the way, let’s also point out that there is a fingerprint reader sensor embedded in the screen.

Design same as Galaxy A32 5G

Samsung’s new smartphone; MediaTek Helio G80 is powered by the processor. The phone, which has up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, has microSD support up to 1 TB. The device, which has Android 11 based One UI 3 interface, has a 5000 mAh battery that offers 15 watts of fast charging. In Galaxy A32 5G, MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor was preferred.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 has a quad camera setup. This camera setup includes a main camera offering 64 MP resolution, an 8 MP ultra wide angle camera, a 5 MP macro camera and a 5 MP depth-focused camera. On the Galaxy A32 5G, 48 MP main camera and 2 MP depth-focused camera were used. In short, Samsung has decided to compensate for the impressiveness that fell when it removed 5G support with other upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications

Display: 6.4 inch FHD +, Super AMOLED, 90 Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Helio G80

RAM: 4 GB, 6 GB or 8 GB (LPDDR4x)

Storage: 64 GB or 128 GB (microSD support up to 1 TB)

Front Camera: 20 MP (f / 2.2)

Rear Camera: 64 MP (f / 1.8) + 8 MP (f / 2.2) + 5 MP (f / 2.4) + 5 MP (f / 2.4)

Battery: 5,000 mAh (15 watt fast charging support)

Dimensions: 73.6 x 158.9 x 8.4mm

Weight: 184 grams

According to the statements made by Samsung, this smart phone; Available in black, white, blue and violet. $ 270 for the version that offers the lowest specs of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.