Samsung announces Galaxy A32 5G

With only one day to go before the launch of its most powerful and expensive smartphones for the beginning of 2021, Samsung unintentionally presents its most affordable cell phone with support for 5G networks so far: the Galaxy A32 5G.

The device arrives on the market offering, as a highlight, a renovated rear panel with no protruding region or rectangular module in the region of the cameras. Each sensor – there are four in all – is within its own circle and offers a cleaner and simpler aesthetic.

Although Samsung does not confirm which processor is used in the Galaxy A32 5G, only informing that the chip has eight cores and speeds of up to 2.0 GHz, it is very likely that the model will adopt MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 platform that fulfills the indicated requirements.

Next to the processor, the A32 5G has options of 4 GB, 6 GB and up to 8 GB of RAM with internal storage of 128 GB (expandable via microSD), in addition to offering a biometric reader integrated into the power button.

For cameras, Samsung offers a main sensor of 48 MP, a wide-angle lens with 8 MP, a macro lens with 5 MP and a sensor of 2 MP for depth data. The front camera is 13 MP.

6.5 inch TFT IPS screen with HD + resolution

Drop-shaped notch display

Dimensity 720 processor from MediaTek

Support for 5G networks

4 GB, 6 GB and up to 8 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD)

13 MP front camera

Four rear cameras:

48 MP main sensor

8 MP sensor with wide-angle lens

5 MP sensor with macro lens

2 MP sensor for depth data

5,000 mAh battery

Support for fast 15W charging

The model will hit the market in four color options: Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue and Awesome Violet (black, white, blue and purple, respectively).

Samsung did not disclose the official price or release date, merely stating that the Galaxy A32 5G is the brand’s most affordable smartphone with 5G connectivity. Thus, we can only wait for such information to be detailed.

It is also worth remembering that the Galaxy A32 5G has already been registered by Samsung at Anatel and has great potential to be announced also in Brazil.