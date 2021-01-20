Samsung announces Galaxy A02s, A12

After already being launched in Brazil with prices starting at R $ 1,399, Samsung now presents the new Galaxy A02s and Galaxy A12 in the United Kingdom alongside the latest Galaxy A32 5G announced a few days ago promising to offer new generation connectivity to a more affordable price.

Although all have been announced for the English market, not all have received details about the release date. The Galaxy A02s, for example, is the only one that has no confirmed release date, since Samsung is limited to informing that the cheapest model will arrive “soon”.

The Galaxy A12, in turn, was the only model available today, while the Galaxy A32 5G had a launch date confirmed for February 19. That’s right, a month after your announcement.

At least the whole trio had their prices announced at the presentation. The Galaxy A02s will cost £ 139 (~ R $ 1,000) when it launches “soon”, the Galaxy A12 is now available for £ 169 (~ R $ 1,230) and the Galaxy A32 5G will hit the market next month costing £ 249 ( ~ R $ 1,890).

All sharing practically the same dimensions (with a few millimeters of difference), smartphones offer common details such as the 6.5-inch HD + resolution screen, standard 60 Hz rate and 5,000 mAh battery, but stand out individually in others points.

The Galaxy A02s offers a decent set with Snapdragon 450 and three cameras for a very low price, while the Galaxy A12 jumps to four cameras and more memories and the Galaxy A32 5G offers next generation connectivity for everyone who is not interested in paying that dearly by a flagship smartphone.